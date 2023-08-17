Arsenal may target Bundesliga transfer to replace injured Jurrien Timber – report

Arsenal might have already identified their replacement for injured centre-back Jurrien Timber.

Timber was forced off with a now confirmed ACL injury during the Gunners' 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend, their first game of the new Premier League campaign – and just the Dutchman's second appearance for his new club.

The 22-year-old – who joined Arsenal from Ajax for £38m only last month – will now need surgery and could be sidelined until at least the New Year, in a major blow for Mikel Arteta's side.

Timber had to be substituted 50 minutes into Arsenal's Premier League opener (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, Arsenal could rekindle interest in a former transfer target, RB Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan.

However, according to the Guardian, the 23-year-old Frenchman could set the Gunners back around the same amount they paid for Timber. With this already being an expensive summer for the Gunners.

Nonetheless, with another Premier League title push the aim in 2023/24 – and the club's return to the Champions League – the Gunners hierarchy may well view another centre-half as an essential addition given Timber's lay-off.

Besides, funds could be freed up by offloading a number of players – among them Kieran Tierney, who has been linked with Real Sociedad, and one-time record signing Nicolas Pepe, who is said to have been offered a contract by Besiktas.

Simakan has won the DFB-Pokal with RB Leipzig in each of the last two seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simakan has made 79 appearances for Leipzig since joining from Strasbourg two years ago.

A versatile operator, the former France U21 international is capable of playing at centre-half or right-back – much like Timber.

