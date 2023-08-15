Arsenal presented 'lucrative offer' to wonderkid full-back – and could sign him in huge statement following bad luck: report

Arsenal could use a serious injury in their squad as the motivation to go out and buy a wonderkid full-back they've tracked for months.

The Gunners beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the weekend but the victory was soured by the knee injury suffered by new recruit Jurrien Timber. The Dutchman was allowed to come back out for the second half, despite falling awkwardly in the first – before picking up another knock and leaving his debut early.

"We took him straight out and now we have to assess him to see what he has," Mikel Arteta told Arsenal.com in the aftermath, confirming that Timber was checked over half-time for damage to his knee but deemed fine to continue.

Jurrien Timber of Arsenal was taken off from his debut early with a serious knee issue (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

BILD reported as early as May that Arsenal had presented a "lucrative offer" to Ivan Fresneda ahead of a potential switch – before Timber was signed instead.

Fresneda has been on the radar for Barcelona this summer too, though a move to Catalonia has failed to transpire. With Arsenal now lacking in a position in which they thought to have cover, however, they could resurrect a move with a cut-price move, following Spanish outlet Relevo claiming that the defender's release clause is only €20 million.

VIDEO: Why Arsenal's Wait For A Premier League Title Is FINALLY Over

Real Valladolid were relegated from La Liga last term but Fresneda still hasn't left the club, which is owned by Brazilian legend Ronaldo. With Kieran Tierney expected to leave in the coming weeks, Fresneda could well be a direct replacement, too.

The teenager is best utilised as an inverted right-back but could be groomed to play the role on the left side of Arteta's back four, too.

Ivan Fresenda of Real Valladolid has been linked with Arsenal for months (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Arsenal also have Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko as options at left-back, too.

Fresneda is valued at €15m by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final few weeks of the summer window.

The Gunners are reportedly willing to offer two players to Inter Milan in exchange for Nicolo Barella – and they could be about to complete the signing of David Raya from Brentford on quite an unusual basis. Arsenal are also said to have made an audacious approach for one of Barcelona’s most exciting young talents.

In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we ask whether Arsenal are truly back, following last season's title challenge.