Barcelona coach Xavi won't rule out Ansu Fati transfer amid Arsenal links

Barcelona coach Xavi has refused to rule out a summer switch for reported Arsenal target Ansu Fati.

With Barcelona still needing to raise funds in order to register players for the new season, Fati is one of a number of players who has been linked with an exit.

Xavi has praised the player on a number of occasions, but his answers on the topic have been non-committal and he was questioned again by the Spanish media about Fati's future on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's LaLiga game against Getafe, he said: "I don't understand when you say I'm not very convincing [on the matter]. Until the window shuts [anything can happen]..."

"I'm happy with him, he is heritage of this club. I don't know how I should say it. The market will dictate, and that is up until August 31st...

"I can't say he will stay because perhaps he won't. But I'm happy with him: he is a player for the present and the future."

Fati, who is still only 20 years old, is already preparing for his fifth season at Barcelona. However, he has struggled to replicate his early form after a serious of injuries and is seemingly no longer considered indispensable by the Catalan club.

