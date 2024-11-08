Arsenal open contract talks with world-class teenager: report

Arsenal's rise up the Premier League table over Mikel Arteta's reign can, in part, be attributed to an influx of talented young players coming through the academy making their mark on the first team.

Bukayo Saka has spearheaded this movement, rapidly becoming the face of his club and perhaps the Premier League with his consistent world-class displays dragging the club to title challenges in each of the last two campaigns.

As well as success on the pitch, the sales of graduates Emile Smith-Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun have resulted in a healthy income used to bolster the squad further.

Arsenal want world-class talent to sign improved deal

Ethan Nwaneri is slowly becoming a first-team regular (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next generation of talent coming through the ranks at the Emirates looks set to follow this trend, with Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly making the headlines for their performances in the first team over recent weeks.

Nwaneri, who ranked at no.12 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, is widely regarded as a future star, having made his Premier League debut at the age of just 15 in 2022 after racing through the age groups in youth football.

Nwaneri made his debut against Brentford (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The midfielder continues to deliver on his early promise in recent weeks, often deputising for the injured Martin Odegaard as Arteta continues to manage a squad struggling with fitness issues.

The wonderkid once again made history in recent weeks, becoming the youngest-ever Arsenal player to score in each of his first two starts for the club after a beautiful curling effort in the Carabao Cup.

His remarkable rise looks set to be rewarded, with TEAMtalk reporting that the club are set to open contract talks with the midfielder with improved terms, having signed his first professional deal back in March of this year.

Arteta was full of praise for the youngster following his recent start against Preston, telling reporters: “He did it yesterday in training so we’re getting used to that. He’s a big talent, he’s got the right attitude, he’s got the right players and context around him and we need to make sure that we put brick by brick. But we have some player there!

“He’s going to really dictate how that’s gonna go. But I’m really, really happy with him… He wants to make every ball, he wants to make things happen.

“Outside, around the boys, he’s still a bit quiet but that’s usual. He’s still only 17 years old. His work ethic is tremendous and he loves what he does.”