'I've made Arsenal £400m!' FourFourTwo meets the man behind the scenes who helped the Gunners to the top

Arsenal academy director for almost two decades, Liam Brady, has told FourFourTwo that he's helped his former club accrue around £400 million over 20 years working in north London.

Brady distanced himself from the Arsenal manager's job in 1996 following Bruce Rioch's sacking, instead becoming Head of Youth Development and Academy Director under Arsene Wenger at Highbury. He stayed with the club in various roles until 2014, overseeing the integration of countless young stars over that time.

The Gunners are relied heavily on youth products in the first team ever since Brady's playing days. When FFT asked the Irishman to name some of the biggest hits and misses that he'd seen over the years, Brady confirmed that he was responsible for some of the club's finest stars – and their sales.

Liam Brady was an Arsenal legend on the pitch before becoming academy director (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I’d never put guys down by saying who should have made it, but I’m happy to talk about the ones who played in the first team," he said. "Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe were recruited when I was head of the academy.

"Then you’ve got Ashley Cole, Jack Wilshere, Wojciech Szczesny... The sheer amount of money I’ve brought into the club is something I’m proud of.

Brady counts Bukayo Saka as one of the best players through his academy door (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"I still count it up when we transfer someone. It must be close to £400 million, dating back to 1996 when I started. Some of that was wasted on the likes of Nicolas Pepe!"

Ouch. Pepe was formerly Arsenal's record signing, joining the club in 2019 for £72m and leaving when he contract was terminated earlier this season.

More Arsenal stories

Declan Rice has exclusively revealed to FourFourTwo why he chose to sign for Arsenal this summer.

FFT also caught up with former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, who explained why he turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League in favour of re-joining Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has said that leaving Real Madrid was the "best decision" he could have made for his career.