Aaron Ramsey reveals why he turned down Saudi Pro League for Cardiff

Cardiff City star Aaron Ramsey has told FFT exclusively why he shunned the Saudi Pro League for the English second tier.

After his 12-month deal with French outfit Nice expired at the end of last season, speculation was rife over his next move. The Wales midfielder, 32, who spent the bulk of his career with Premier League side Arsenal, was linked with club across Europe, as well as various heavy-spenders in Saudi Pro League.

Despite the alleged riches on offer to those who have swapped Europe for the Middle East – including England star Jordan Henderson – Ramsey ultimately rejected the idea in favour of a return to second-tier Cardiff City, where he made his professional debut in 2006. Money, it seems, wasn't everything.

(Image credit: Getty)

"This football club means everything to me," Ramsey, who has made a strong start at the Championship promotion chasers, tells FFT. "I came through Cardiff’s academy and made my way through the youth ranks before making my debut in the first team.

"Everything began right here – this club gave me my opportunity. I spent last season in France, at Nice, and it was tough being away from my family. As soon as I knew that Cardiff were interested in me, I did everything I could to come back. I’m delighted to be here."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With many players having come under criticism for seemingly abandoning their ambitions to ply their trade in Saudi Arabia, Ramsey's stance will be welcomed by some football fans.

"The Saudi league is obviously attracting some big names, and there are financial reasons to be considered if they come calling," he says. "But being back around my family is priceless. I include this club as part of that family – this is where I belong."

Read the full interview with Ramsey in the current issue of FourFourTwo, in shops now or BUY HERE WITH FREE DELIVERY

