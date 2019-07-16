Arsenal release new away kit for 2019/20 – and the bruised banana is back!

It’s a ‘90s jersey that divides opinion like few others. Either way, you can’t forget the iconic ‘bruised banana’ away kit that Arsenal wore from 1991-93.

The good news for Gooners is that it’s back with a refreshing mash for 2019/20, with adidas having pleasingly shifted style for the modern era.

The design features a modern twist on the historic pattern: a minimal, shaded zig-zag adorning the famous bright yellow, creating a contemporary take on this stone-cold classic.

Arsenal’s revived kit brings past into the present – as demonstrated neatly by Ian Wright and hopeful star of the new season, Reiss Nelson.

