Arsenal report: 18-year-old wonderkid set to snub Chelsea in favour of long-term Emirates deal

Arsenal are set to sign an 18-year-old wonderkid on a professional contract, amid interest from the likes of Chelsea, Leeds United and Newcastle United.

Khayon Edwards is a scholar at the Gunners' Hale End youth set-up who is impressing as one of a number of exciting products. With the Gunners giving more opportunities to youth stars under Mikel Arteta, Edwards is going to commit his future to Arsenal after positive discussions, according to football.london.

A tall, right-footed forward with pace and the ability to beat a man, Edwards may well be given opportunities from the left-wing position that Gabriel Martinelli has made his own in recent weeks – and with Arsenal close to qualifying for European competition next term, Arteta will need a bigger squad to cope with competing on four fronts.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Gunners' academy is now headed up by former defender Per Mertesacker, meaning Arsenal captains now lead the first-team and under-23s. Recently, Mertesacker explained his Strong Young Gunners vision, which provides a pathway of footballers shaped the north Londoners' values.

"I think it was formulated four years ago, in my last season as a player. I came up with a framework of what I believe, from my own experience and also by talking to people," the legendary German claimed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Strong Young Gunners means this is our vision where we want our players to stand strong in every scenario they will face. We are passionate about creating youngsters who can rise to any challenge and we have a rich history and heritage we want to pay tribute to and carry on."

Arsenal were leapfrogged by Tottenham into fourth at the weekend – though Arteta's team have two games in hand over their bitter rivals.

