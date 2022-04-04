Arsenal: 5 young guns set to break into the first team

Arsenal have a proud history of bringing youngsters into the first team, with some of the club's greatest-ever players risen through the ranks.

Tony Adams, Ashley Cole, Cesc Fabregas and Jack Wilshere were all fostered through the youth system in north London – and under Mikel Arteta, there's been a conscious effort to bring through even more starlets to the first team.

As the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe ball in the first team, there's a collection of younger stars ready to join them at the Emirates in the coming months…

1. Omari Hutchinson

Age: 18

Position: MF/FW

Nationality: England

A skilful right-winger with a devastating left foot and a turn of pace that leaves defenders in the dust: there’s plenty of reason to think that Omari Hutchinson could well be the next Bukayo Saka and break into the first-team.

The teenager has played across the frontline and he’s trained a lot with the first-team while in the under-23s.

2. Folarin Balogun

Age: 20

Position: FW

Nationality: England

Folarin Balogun toyed with his opponents at youth level, with a mixture of strength, pace and two-footedness that couldn’t be taught.

The striker was born in New York and eligible for Nigeria but has represented England at under-21 level and made his first senior start against Brentford on the opening day of 2021/22.

3. Omar Rekik

Age: 20

Position: DF

Nationality: Tunisia

A cheap recruit signed from Hertha Berlin, Omar Rekik is already an established international for Tunisia, despite having yet to make a senior appearance for Arsenal.

The youngster is a ball-playing centre-back in the mould of Ben White, who is comfortable bringing the ball out of defence and can also pick out a killer pass.

4. Marcelo Flores

Age: 18

Position: MF

Nationality: Mexico

Another full international, Canadian-born Marcelo Flores has already represented Mexico to tie him down to a country – and he has big potential.

The youngster netted three goals in his first two games for the Gunners’ under-18s after joining from Ipswich and signed his first professional contract in October 2020.

5. Charlie Patino

Age: 18

Position: MF

Nationality: England

Snared from Luton as an 11-year-old, Charlie Patino was hailed as the most exciting midfielder to come through the academy since Jack Wilshere.

A tall, slight left-footer with a penchant for making a late dash into the box, the teen scored on his senior debut too, netting late on in the League Cup against Sunderland.

