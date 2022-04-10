Arsenal report: Barcelona star linked with huge Emirates move

Arsenal are planning huge summer moves to improve the squad, with one high-profile Barcelona player linked with a move.

The Gunners have faltered in the last week in their pursuit for Champions League football, losing at Crystal Palace and Brighton to let Tottenham into the driving seat for top four. Manager Mikel Arteta is still thought to be backed completely by his employers, however, with plans for new forwards still set for the transfer window.

And one former Manchester United star could be a surprise arrival.

(Image credit: Getty)

Todofichajes (opens in new tab) are claiming that the Gunners are looking at making a move for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, who has fallen out of favour at the Camp Nou since Xavi has taken control of the club.

Ironically, it's former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has kept the Dutchman out of the side, following his free transfer from Lyon. Depay had been playing as a false nine up top for the Catalan giants under Ronald Koeman, however.

(Image credit: Getty)

Barca may be willing to let one of their marquee signings of the last transfer window leave in order to raise capital for summer signings. Still, Depay may want to fight for his future at the Camp Nou – and did not enjoy a happy time in the Premier League with United.

Depay is valued at around £40m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal continue to be linked to new forwards, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out of contract at the end of this season. Paulo Dybala is one player who has reportedly caught the eye, while Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move this summer, too.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has claimed that Mikel Arteta's success is no surprise to him and Arteta himself has defended his team's celebrations in the wake of criticism. Nacho Monreal, meanwhile, recently discussed Mesut Ozil's exit from the club with FFT.