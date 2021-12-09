Arsenal report: Ex-Gunner says shock Bukayo Saka transfer is on the horizon

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is set for a big-money move to a team chasing titles.

That's the view of former Arsenal defender Matthew Upson who came through the same youth teams as 20-year-old Saka almost two decades before.

The defender, who played for Arsenal between 1997 and 2003, says that the young England international is destined for the very top - but to reach his true potential, he's going to have to fly the nest and depart the Emirates Stadium.

"I think we are talking about a player who is early on in establishing himself at Arsenal," Upson said.

"He is an England international, but in terms of appearances made, okay, he plays every week now, but you have to do this over a certain amount of time before a move happens.

"Those players you referenced they had played three or four seasons playing week in, week out. Saka is a little bit away for that, he is hugely attractive for a big club who are in a better position to win the Premier League, and it would not surprise me at all because he is a fantastic player."

Atletico Madrid and Juventus were interested in the winger earlier on this year - but given Saka's incredible rise in the year or two, there will be no shortage of interested parties wanting to take the Londoner.

Liverpool were said to be interested in adding Saka as a squad option before he signed his last deal with Arsenal in 2020. With Salah still in talks with the club over extending his stay, the England man could be a long-term replacement.

The rest of the big six - excluding Tottenham - would also likely be in for the player.