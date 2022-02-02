Arsenal report: Mega contract planned for Bukayo Saka, amidst interest from Liverpool and Manchester City

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is the subject of interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, with the Gunners already planning to keep their talismanic youngster from two bigger sides.

Mikel Arteta has leant heavily on the 20-year-old, moving him from left-back to ring-wing since he first took the Arsenal job in 2019 and slowly building the team around the talents of the England international. Saka's deal runs out in 2024 but the north Londoners are already prepping for a bumper extension.

Saka was linked with Liverpool after dragging his feet on a new deal in 2020 and Manchester City could well register their interest too, now. With the respective futures of Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling uncertain, both sides might try and tempt the star of a club who stands a better chance at trophies in the northwest.

But Arsenal are prepared for the fight and seem keen to tie down their asset.

The Gunners have cleared around half of their wage bill since Saka last signed a contract, with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil, David Luiz and Willian all leaving in that time. Saka has come a long way since that deal and it's thought that a new contract would reflect that.

The Hale End graduate would likely be offered an extension to make him one of the highest-paid earners at the club. With the captaincy at the Emirates Stadium up for grabs, too, the wide man could well be an outside bet, too.

