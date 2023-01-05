Arsenal report: Mykhaylo Mudryk agrees five-year deal

Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk has agreed to join on a five-year deal.

That's according to reports that say that the Ukrainian, who is by far and away the Gunners' No.1 priority this window, is desperate to move to north London. Chelsea are apparently also interested but remain firmly second in the race for his signature.

Mudryk has been linked with a move to the Premier League since last summer and could have joined Arsenal towards the end of that window – now, it's looking likely that he joins just three months later, with just one final detail to sort.

It's a big detail, however. Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk are yet to agree on a fee for the starlet, with a chasm between the pair's valuation.

Though The Times (opens in new tab) say that personal terms are no problem for the Gunners when it comes to the Mudryk transfer, Goal (opens in new tab) says the 22-year-old's employers are demanding as much as an eye-watering £88 million for his signature. Arsenal have already had a £55m bid turned down, according to the Express (opens in new tab), with the Sun (opens in new tab) saying a £62m bid is imminent.

Arsenal are now in a position in which Mudryk could force through the move. There have been no reports so far that the player himself has asked to leave, despite the apparent readiness he has to go to the current league leaders.

Shakhtar seem unwilling to budge on their asking price otherwise – especially midseason. Arsenal, meanwhile, have not reportedly reignited their interest with any other historic transfer targets, such as Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, who was also in the crosshairs over the summer.

Emirates Stadium sporting director Edu Gaspar has shown in the past over deals for the likes of Houssem Aouar, Douglas Luiz and James Maddison that he is unwilling to compromise on the Gunners' valuation of a player, preferring to miss out on certain targets than overpay.

The question will be whether the club would rather shell out on a player who could be key in the run-in for a title. Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) states that Mudryk is worth around €40m, having signed a contract as recently as last year.

