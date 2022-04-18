Arsenal report: Wonderkid labelled 'the Balkan Lionel Messi' to join in incredible deal

Arsenal are looking to strengthen this summer with a young talent compared to Lionel Messi.

The Gunners' lack of depth has been brutally exposed over the last few weeks, with three consecutive defeats to Crystal Palace, Brighton and most recently Southampton. The north Londoners were in the driving seat for Champions League football next season – but are now sat in sixth in the table.

The collapse has prompted questions of a threadbare squad that can't cope with injury issues affecting the first-choice XI but also of the lack of game-changers that Arsenal can bring off the bench to affect games.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Edon Zhegrova of Lille is on the radar for Mikel Arteta.

The Lille attacker is just 23 years old but has burst into the French side and impressed this season, with showings in the Champions League. Compared to the legendary Messi, the Kosovan has a similar running style, creative spark and wand of a left foot.

Arsenal may be able to get the deal done for a bargain £11m, too. According to the report, the north Londoners can get the winger for a snip and having a good relationship with the Ligue 1 side – thanks to deals negotiated for defender Gabriel and record signing Nicolas Pepe – could help in getting the signing over the line.

Zhegrova is valued at around £3m by Transfermarkt.

