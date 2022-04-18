Arsenal report: Wonderkid labelled 'the Balkan Lionel Messi' to join in incredible deal
By Mark White published
Arsenal are targeting a player likened to Lionel Messi – and could sign him for an absolute snip
Arsenal are looking to strengthen this summer with a young talent compared to Lionel Messi.
The Gunners' lack of depth has been brutally exposed over the last few weeks, with three consecutive defeats to Crystal Palace, Brighton and most recently Southampton. The north Londoners were in the driving seat for Champions League football next season – but are now sat in sixth in the table.
The collapse has prompted questions of a threadbare squad that can't cope with injury issues affecting the first-choice XI but also of the lack of game-changers that Arsenal can bring off the bench to affect games.
According to the Sunday Mirror, Edon Zhegrova of Lille is on the radar for Mikel Arteta.
The Lille attacker is just 23 years old but has burst into the French side and impressed this season, with showings in the Champions League. Compared to the legendary Messi, the Kosovan has a similar running style, creative spark and wand of a left foot.
Arsenal may be able to get the deal done for a bargain £11m, too. According to the report, the north Londoners can get the winger for a snip and having a good relationship with the Ligue 1 side – thanks to deals negotiated for defender Gabriel and record signing Nicolas Pepe – could help in getting the signing over the line.
Zhegrova is valued at around £3m by Transfermarkt.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal continue to be linked to new forwards, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out of contract at the end of this season. Paulo Dybala is one player who has reportedly caught the eye, while Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move this summer, too.
Florian Grillitsch has been talked about in relation to a move, a Premier League right-back has been linked, while the likes of Lucas Paqueta and Ruben have both been touted for Emirates transfers. In terms of outgoings, there are reports linking key defender Gabriel with a departure to Barcelona this summer.
Nacho Monreal, meanwhile, recently discussed Mesut Ozil's exit from the club with FFT.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
