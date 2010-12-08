Arsenal still fretting over last 16 place

The final three last-16 spots will be decided as Groups E-H conclude their fixtures and Arsenal will feel they should have guaranteed their progress from Group H several weeks ago.

From leading the group comfortably they have slipped behind Shakhtar Donetsk and seen Braga come up on the rails and it is possible that all three could end up on 12 points if Arsenal beat pointless Partizan and Braga win in Ukraine.

In that scenario Arsenal would qualify on the basis of goal difference in the games between the three. Donetsk can clinch top spot with a draw but any of the trio can still make it.

The other place still up for grabs is the runners-up spot in Group E where Bayern Munich are already safe.

Roma need at leat a draw against Romanians CFR Cluj to put their name in this month's draw but defeat could let in Basel who would then steal second spot if they beat Bayern.

Group F is already sorted out with winners Chelsea and Olympique Marseille, who play each other, through and Spartak Moscow moving down into the Europa League.

In Group G the only question is third place. Ajax Amsterdam will be make the Europa League if they match Auxerre's result against group winners Real Madrid when they face AC Milan.