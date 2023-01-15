Arsenal take lead at Tottenham in north London derby after Hugo Lloris own goal

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris gifted Arsenal the lead in the north London derby with an unsightly own goal in the first half on Sunday.

Lloris had looked nervy early on in the game and invited pressure when he failed to clear in his area and was then forced to make amends with a last-ditch save from Eddie Nketiah.

And the French international was massively at fault as Arsenal took the lead after 14 minutes.

Thomas Partey found Bukayo Saka on the right and the England forward took the ball forward to the byline, fizzing in a fierce cross which took a slight deflection off Ryan Sessegnon but was heading straight for Lloris.

The 36-year-old appeared to be deceived by the deflection and threw himself at the ball, but failed to get his body properly behind it and could only watch in horror as it span off his body and crossed the line.

Arsenal strike first in the North London derby and it's a moment Hugo Lloris will want to forget!

Arsenal almost doubled their lead when Partey hit a ferocious volley against the post from outside the box and did go 2-0 up later in the half after a lovely long-range effort from Martin Odegaard.