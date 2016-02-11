Arsenal to take part in 2016 MLS All-Star game

A year after dispatching of Tottenham in the MLS All-Star game, the league will again welcome a North London guest for its midsummer showcase.

MLS' best will face Arsenal in the 2016 All-Star game July 28 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California, the league announced Thursday.

Arsenal also will play Mexican side Chivas on July 31 at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

"Preseason is a critically important time for us and we are delighted to be coming to San Jose and Los Angeles to participate in the 2016 MLS All-Star game and to play Chivas," said Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in a news release. "We have tremendous support across America and enjoyed our visit to New York in the summer of 2014 when we played the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. We are all looking forward to this summer's trip as we prepare for our 2016-2017 season."

The match will mark the 12th straight All-Star game pitting an MLS squad against a European club, with Premier League sides Chelsea, Manchester United and Everton among the previous opponents. The All-Stars have gone 7-3-1 during that span, including a 2-1 win over Tottenham in Commerce City, Colorado, last summer.

"We are pleased to welcome Arsenal, one of the most successful clubs in the world, to compete against the best of MLS," MLS commissioner Don Garber said. "We look forward to a world-class event on July 28 at our newest state-of-the-art venue, Avaya Stadium."