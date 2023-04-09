Arsenal title hopes dented as Liverpool come from 2-0 down to earn draw at Anfield

Arsenal's hopes of winning the Premier League title were dented on Sunday as Liverpool came back from 2-0 down to rescue a point at Anfield.

The Gunners went ahead after eight minutes through Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Arteta's men doubled their lead as Gabriel Jesus headed home just short of the half-hour mark.

But Mohamed Salah pulled a goal back for Liverpool just before half-time and that changed the complexion of the game in the second period.

Salah had a golden chance to level the scores later on, but dragged his penalty wide of the target and it looked as if Arsenal would hang on for the win.

However, substitute Roberto Firmino rose at the back post to head home the equaliser after 87 minutes and Jurgen Klopp's side almost won it as Aaron Ramsdale made three stunning saves in the closing stages.

Time will tell if it is two points dropped for Arsenal or a point won for the Gunners, but it will be frustrating for the north London club as they missed the chance to move eight clear of Manchester City, having played one more match.

Arsenal are now six ahead of City, with the title in their hands but also in the hands of the champions, with the two teams to meet at the Etihad at the end of April.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are still in eighth place after this draw. The Reds are two points behind Brighton and 12 points off the Champions League places with nine fixtures remaining.