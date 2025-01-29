Arsenal transfer all but confirmed as manager explains soon-to-be announced deal

Arsenal are set to lose a star this summer with his impending exit having now been confirmed.

The Gunners are still attempting to chase runaway leaders Liverpool in the Premier League this season, despite sitting six points behind Arne Slot's men. Surrounding a two-goal advantage at home to Aston Villa just a few weeks ago now looks damaging.

But with a shake-up expected in pre-season, one player who has barely had a sniff this season is set to leave the Emirates and his destination looks all but confirmed.

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney looks set to re-join Celtic, as confirmed by Brendan Rodgers

Kieran Tierney is set to re-join Celtic this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kieran Tierney is out of contract with Arsenal this summer and now looks set to rejoin former side Celtic, as confirmed this week by Brendan Rodgers. The 27-year-old is hopeful that conversations with the Scottish giants can lead to a reunion in Glasgow.

Tierney has played just five times under Arteta this term and had to move to Real Sociedad last season in order to gain some first-team minutes. He won four titles with Celtic during his previous association with the club.

Brendan Rodgers has hinted that both he and Tierney would love to be reunited at Celtic Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He's still, at this moment, an Arsenal player," said Rodgers when asked about Tierney earlier this week. "I think we're agreed that it will definitely take place in the summer. If we can do it beforehand, then great.

"I don't want to speak too much on it with the greatest respect, because he's not a Celtic player here now with us. But, if we were able to do it, of course, we would like to do that, but that's out of our control at this moment in time."

Arteta was also asked about the situation last month and gave a typically cryptic message. The truth is, it appears as if Tierney is unfancied at the Emirates, as has been the case for a long time.

"At the moment he's here with us," the Spanish boss insisted. "I wouldn't play a player that is thinking about leaving or is not committed to us. He's fully committed, he's enjoying things after a long period again with a really tough injury. Live the moment. He's a big part of the squad now. He deserves to be in the squad, he played really well the other day after such a long time. That's the only thing I can say."

In FourFourTwo's view, as soon as both Riccardo Calafiori and Jurren Timber were signed for the Gunners, it looked as though the writing was on the wall for Tierney. A reunion at Celtic, where he will be more appreciated, looks the best move for both parties.

Arsenal return to action in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday - as they take on Girona. A win in Spain would all but guarantee a top-eight finish.