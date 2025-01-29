How to watch Girona vs Arsenal: Live streams and TV channels for Champions League game

Barcelona have qualified for the knockout stages after their dramatic win over Benfica

Watch Girona vs Arsenal as the Gunners look to seal automatic qualification to the knockout phase of the Champions League against a side already heading for the exit.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Arsenal Girona live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.

Looking for another UCL match this week? Check out our guide on how to watch Champions League live streams in 2024/25.

Key information

• Girona vs Arsenal Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

• Girona vs Arsenal Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

• Girona vs Arsenal Venue: Emirates Stadium, London.

• Girona vs Arsenal TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Arsenal Girona in the UK

TNT Sports has the rights to broadcast Arsenal against Girona in the UK, with the game available on TV on TNT Sports 4 and a live stream on Discovery+.

See also Arsenal in talks for David Raya successor following big offer: report

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which you'll need to stream TNT Sports content online, costs £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.

Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT ahead of kick-off at 8pm GMT. Highlights will be available later on the BBC.

Watch Girona vs Arsenal live streams in the US

Fans in the US can watch Girona vs Arsenal on Paramount+, the exclusive rights-holder for Champions League soccer in the US.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Showtime gets you a heap of movies and TV, but Champions League soccer is available on both plans.

See also: Highest scoring Champions League games

Watch Girona vs Arsenal from abroad

Not at home for the Girona vs Arsenal kick-off? Sadly, your usual streaming services won't work abroad. But fear not, there is a good option that doesn’t involve risking a dodgy stream. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which provides you with an IP address to give the impression your device is in another country.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection, access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world, and soak in all the Champions League action.

FourFourTwo’s friends at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they are big fans of NordVPN.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Girona vs Arsenal around the world

Can I watch Girona vs Arsenal in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Girona vs Arsenal live streams on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Girona vs Arsenal in Canada?

Yes, DAZN is the home of Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Girona vs Arsenal. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Girona vs Arsenal in New Zealand?

New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League destination, with a live stream of Girona vs Arsenal on Thursday morning.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Girona vs Arsenal preview

The final round of Champions League first-phase fixtures, which all kick off at the same time today, should pack plenty of drama, although there's not much jeopardy to this one.

Girona are already out, stuck on three points in 31st place in the 36-team league – even a win would not lift them into the 24th spot needed to go into the play-offs.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are all the way up in third, and pretty snugly in the top eight that bypass the playoffs to go straight to the knockout phase of the competition. They're not mathematically certain of this, but only a bizarre set of results could land them outside the top eight.

The four teams directly below them would all have to win, which is not unlikely, but also two of the teams on 13 points would have to win big, while Arsenal would have to lose big. The Gunners' goal difference of +12 means a six-goal swing would be needed for Bayer Leverkusen (+6) to overtake them, and a seven-goal swing for Aston Villa (+5) to move above them.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will surely be tempted to rotate his squad, although a win would secure second or third place and with it a favourable draw in the knockout phase.