Arsenal agree deal for wonderkid, who could soon become Bukayo Saka's backup

Arsenal have completed a deal for a highly-rated young winger, who may provide competition and rest for Bukayo Saka in the future.

The Gunners have six forwards to choose from in attack, with Saka the first-choice option on the right-wing. Raheem Sterling was brought in on deadline day, while Gabriel Jesus can play out on the right – despite rumours that he could be leaving.

Arsenal are making concerted efforts to plan for the future, though. Youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have featured under Mikel Arteta already this term, with plans for more youth integration going forward.

Arsenal complete deal for exciting wonderkid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta watches from the touchline against Manchester City (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

This season appears to be one in which Arteta is improving the way that the club reward youth products. Academy graduates Reuell Walters and Amario Cozier-Duberry both left for free in the summer following limited opportunities in the Gunners first team, while there has been criticism given to the Arsenal boss that he perhaps doesn't rotate as much as he should.

That's been addressed so far this term, however, with 16-year-old Jack Porter starting at home to Bolton in the League Cup and the continued progress of several Hale End stars. Now, the Gunners have secured a deal for highly-rated Millwall winger, Joshua Sesay.

🚨 Arsenal complete move for U15 winger Joshua Sesay from Millwall. 🔴 #AFC Can play left or right pic.twitter.com/5OIZslV2B2October 4, 2024

Sesay can play on both the left and right, offering the Gunners versatility in attack. He will join the under-15s – but there's a clear pathway through to the first-team.

In recent weeks and months, youngsters such as 14-year-old Max Dowman - named among FourFourTwo's most exciting teenagers in world football - have trained with the first team, as Arsenal demonstrate that there is scope to step up into senior football. The club also campaigned to Chido Obi-Martin that he would receive opportunities before his eventual exit to join Manchester United.

Sesay may be under 15 but there's an obvious eye on getting the youngster integrated to the Arsenal way of playing with a view to him one day getting the opportunity in the first team – as there is with any acquisition at that level.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Arsenal fans can be incredibly excited about the direction that the club is heading in with their youth prospects. There have been several positive signs from Arteta this term that he is willing to blood the likes of Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly, with even younger players handed opportunities, too.

Arsenal stars Ayden Heaven and Ethan Nwaneri have been handed chances since the summer (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal's Hale End academy has shown that it's not just able to produce players for the senior team, too. It can also help to spin a profit.

The Gunners managed to sell Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah over the summer to Premier League rivals for a combined total of over £50 million. This represents pure profit on the books and will help the club to pass the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).