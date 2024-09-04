Manchester United face legal battle over signing of Arsenal starlet as new arrival announced: report

Manchester United have moved to sign a young prospect let go by Arsenal earlier this summer, while the Red Devils could face a tribunal over compensation payable for another former Gunner they are interested in bringing in.

21-year-old goalkeeper Hubert Graczyk departed the Emirates Stadium after his contract expired at the end of June, joining a long list of youth-level goalkeepers who left Arsenal along with Aaron Ramsdale, who was sold to Premier League rivals Southampton.

Prolific Danish youth international Chido Obi also left Arsenal in the summer and is reportedly on Manchester United's radar too - but that deal has reportedly been held up by legal issues.

German-based journalist Christopher Michel claimed on X: "Although Chido Obi Martin's contract at #Arsenal has expired, I heard that #MUFC can't just sign him on a free transfer.

"Very complicated...he is therefore only training individually and has not yet been presented."

Michel added that a court date is possible to agree what compensation would be payable to Arsenal - presumably referring to a tribunal, which is not uncommon for youngsters.

Training compensation is due whenever a player transfers club aged under 23 move clubs - and Obi is only 16.

The forward, who has also represented England at youth level, scored 32 goals for Arsenal's under-18s last season, including seven in a single outing against Norwich City.

Obi was selected in the U17 Euro 2024 team of the tournament after helping Denmark reach the semi-finals in Cyprus earlier this summer.

