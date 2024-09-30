Arsenal 'accept' Gabriel Jesus shock exit, with January move primed: report

By
published

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has struggled to recreate early form in an Arsenal shirt - and is now a target for a surprise exit from the Emirates Stadium

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on September 25, 2024 in London, England.
Gabriel Jesus has struggled at Arsenal (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus could be set for a midseason exit, with Arsenal “accepting” to let the Brazilian leave the club.

The Gunners are still being linked with a new striker after a summer in which they failed to add a No.9 to their ranks, with Florian Wirtz said to be on the shortlist in attack, too. This would likely spell the end of Jesus's time in north London, with the forward the latest Arsenal star to have seemingly been cursed by taking the No.9 shirt

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 