Arsenal transfer news: Eduardo Camavinga and Denis Zakaria on Gunners’ wish list

Arsenal are tracking Eduardo Camavinga and Denis Zakaria ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Mikel Arterta wants to shake up his squad ahead after a difficult first full season at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage by Villarreal last Thursday.

They currently sit ninth in the Premier League table and look set to miss out on European football for the first time since 1995/96.

Arteta is keen to bolster his squad when the transfer window reopens, with midfield among the areas he wants to strengthen.

Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard are expected to return to Real Madrid when their loan spells expire at the end of the campaign.

According to Le10sport , Arsenal have made Rennes midfielder Camavinga their leading target.

The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in European football.

He has made close to 100 career appearances for Rennes despite not turning 19 until November.

Camavinga has also won three caps for France and is hoping to be included in Didier Deschamps’ squad for Euro 2020.

However, Arsenal are expected to face stiff competition for his signature, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich having both been linked.

"It makes you feel flattered and it's nice that teams like Real Madrid or Bayern are interested in your situation,” Camavinga told Telefoot . "I'm not going to lie, but I have not yet thought it over with my family."

Arsenal are also weighing up a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Zakaria, reports 90min .

The 24-year-old is out of contract in 2022 and is expected to seek pastures new this summer.

The Gunners could even offer to send Granit Xhaka to Gladbach as part of a player-plus-cash deal.

Xhaka spent four seasons with the German side before during Arsenal in 2016.

