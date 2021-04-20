Arsenal transfer news: Emiliano Buendia hints at future move away from Norwich

Arsenal transfer target Emiliano Buendia has refused to rule out a move away from Norwich.

Daniel Farke’s side secured promotion back to the Premier League at the weekend despite a 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth.

Norwich finished bottom of the top flight last season and Buendia was linked with the exit door.

The Canaries managed to keep hold of the attacking midfielder, who has responded with 13 goals and 15 assists so far this season.

Buendia has been an integral part of Norwich’s successful promotion push, and the club will be delighted they kept hold of him last summer.

The Argentine was linked with a transfer before the start of the season and during the January window.

Arsenal are among those who have kept tabs on Buendia, and Mikel Arteta’s side could renew their interest in the 24-year-old in the summer.

The Norwich schemer was asked about his plans in a recent interview, and he refused to deny he could move on at some point.

"Everyone knows I have a contract here, I am really happy here but everyone has hopes for the future,” he told the Pink’Un .

“I always say that I am really pleased with this club, it means a lot for me and my life, and also for my family.

“I am really happy and we will see what happens in the future.”

Norwich will be playing Premier League football next term and look set to win the Championship title, with second-placed Watford eight points behind them.

And Buendia is delighted to be back in the top flight of the English game after the disappointment of 2019/20.

“It means a lot, it’s the best league in the world and everybody wants to play in this type of league," he added.

“So for me, in personal terms, it’s amazing to come back again, so hopefully we’ll have a very good season.”

