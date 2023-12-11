Arsenal Invincible invited back to the club by Mikel Arteta, in exciting reunion: report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to welcome back one of the most adored figures in the club's history, according to one report.

The Gunners have a history of bringing back legends, with Arteta himself a former captain of the club. Arsenal's backroom staff is made up of ex-players, too, with Per Mertesacker heading the academy, Edu Gaspar in a sporting director role, and Jack Wilshere a current coach in the youth sides.

Former Invincibles Thierry Henry, Jens Lehmann and Sol Campbell all came back to the Emirates Stadium to play for the club after leaving a first time – and now one of their former colleagues could be the next to rejoin.

Arsenal have a history of inviting ex-players back to the club (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Football Transfers are claiming that Dutch legend Dennis Bergkamp is to be welcomed back to the Emirates Stadium in a coaching capacity, having recently expressed his desire to get back on the training pitch after a number of years away.

Arsenal signed the Ice Man in 1995 in a club-record transfer from Inter Milan, with Bergkamp scoring over 100 goals for the club in an 11-year spell, winning three titles. The first match at the Emirates Stadium was the Dutchman's testimonial against former side Ajax, with legends such as Ian Wright, Tony Adams, Patrick Vieira and even Johan Cruyff playing the fixture.

VIDEO: Why Arsenal's Win Over Luton PROVES They Can Win The Premier League

While it does seem a little convenient that Arteta would invite back Bergkamp simply because he's recently mentioned publicly that he'd like to coach once more, Arteta has asked former players and team-mates back under his reign.

The aforementioned Wilshere played alongside the Basque boss in Arsenal's midfield, before receiving an invite to train with the north Londoners when he was between clubs – eventually retiring to coach at London Colney. David Seaman, meanwhile, has mentored for the youth teams.

Dennis Bergkamp could return to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty)

Freddie Ljungberg, however, coached under Arteta following a spell as interim manager before leaving in 2020.

The Mirror instead reports that Bergkamp would prefer to buy a football club than return to his former side.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal have new transfer priority following Luton bombshell

Arsenal may have to aim for alternative striker targets after being dealt a double blow in their pursuit of two big names.

But the Gunners could be about to sign a highly-rated European wonderkid.