Arsenal might already have solution to striker issues - with big-money move not needed

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a new striker in recent months, as question marks persist over the ability of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to fire the Gunners to the Premier League title.

Nketiah may have bagged a hat-trick against Sheffield United a few games ago, but the pair haven't been prolific this term. Between them, Nketiah and Jesus have just six goals in 17 appearances - an issue that needs to be addressed moving forwards.

But after spending over £200m on other positions in the summer, it seems Arsenal won't actually have to break the bank to potentially solve their issues up front. While Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic have all been touted as potential arrivals in January, Mikel Arteta might actually have the answer to his problems right under his nose.

Nketiah scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United, but question marks still remain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, Arteta's faith in youth has been of paramount importance during Arsenal's rise over the last couple of seasons, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Salbia all flourishing under the Spanish gaffer with increased responsibility within the squad.

And that faith in youth could see Arteta hand 20-year-old Mika Biereth a chance in the first team. Though on loan at Motherwell in Scotland, Biereth has been steadily improving and could see his deal in the SPL cut short.

Gabriel Jesus' persisting injury issues are of concern to Arteta, and could see him opt to recall Biereth and give him his opportunity at the Emirates Stadium. Yet to make his debut for the Arsenal first team, Biereth has scored four goals and made two assists in five appearances for Motherwell this term, after overcoming a knee injury that kept him out of September and most of October.

Biereth (middle) has been impressing for Motherwell (Image credit: Getty Images)

Biereth signed for the Gunners from Fulham in 2021, penning his first professional contract in the process. After impressing in reserve team matches, the Denmark U21 star moved to Dutch top-tier side RKC Waalwijk last season on loan. Injuries troubled his time in the Netherlands, where he managed just two goals in 12 appearances.

Regardless, Arteta has proven before that he is willing to trust in younger players, and Biereth could well grab that opportunity with both hands if he is return to the Gunners in the coming months and make an impact for the team.

