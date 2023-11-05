Arsenal U-18 match postponed as team bus drives to Bournemouth instead of Brighton

Arsenal's Under-18 side were unable to play their match against Brighton on Saturday after an extraordinary mix-up saw the team bus travel to Bournemouth instead.

The young Gunners, who are coached by the club's former midfielder Jack Wilshere, ended up 97 miles away by road along the south coast following the confusion.

Brighton's game against Arsenal was due to kick off at midday at the AMEX Football Centre and with no sign of the north Londonders, the start was initially pushed back by half an hour.

But it soon became clear that the Gunners would not be arriving any time soon and the match was eventually called off altogether.

Brighton are 11th in the Under-18s league, with just one win from their eight matches so far this season.

The Seagulls beat Arsenal in the corresponding fixture last season, but are six points and five places behind the Gunners this term.

No new date has been set for the fixture as yet.

