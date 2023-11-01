Arsenal tracking 'the new Erling Haaland' in £40m wonderkid transfer: report

Arsenal are looking to bring 'the next Erling Haaland' to the Emirates Stadium in a bid to improve their strikeforce.

The Gunners are still unbeaten in the Premier League this term but Mikel Arteta's forwards have been criticised for their lack of output. Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz are all options up front and though each of them have had moments where they've proven their worth this term, none of them are a complete striker in all aspects of play.

This has led to Arsenal being linked with new centre-forwards – and now one wonderkid has emerged as a serious target.

Arsenal want a new striker – despite having three good options to choose from (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mirror claims that Arsenal are monitoring Benjamin Sesko in their hunt for new energy up front, just months after the Slovenian moved from one Red Bull club to another.

After signing for RB Leipzig in the summer, the 20-year-old has struck six times in 13 appearances. Compared to Erling Haaland – who also played for Red Bull Salzburg – Sesko is regarded as one of the finest forward talents in Europe.

VIDEO: How Arsenal FINALLY Beat Manchester City At Their Own Game

With Manchester United previously interested in the player, the Gunners may find that they face competition for his signature – though considering that Leipzig are known as a selling club, Arteta may be able to snare the player for just €40 million, with the report claiming that the Bundesliga giants value the starlet at that price.

Arsenal have also been linked with the likes of Ivan Toney, as Arteta looks to add a player with physicality to his options at No.9. Jesus has had his injury problems in North London, while Havertz has been used in midfield.

Benjamin Sesko is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salzburg/FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images)

Nketiah, meanwhile, scored his first Premier League hat-trick at the weekend in a 5-0 win over Sheffield United.

Transfermarkt values Sesko to be worth €30 million.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal have been linked with a January swoop for 'the next Sergio Busquets' – amid talk that Thomas Partey wants to quit the Emirates Stadium.

However, the Gunners appear to have suffered a blow in their pursuit of another transfer target.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could battle it out with arch-rivals Tottenham for a £39m striker.