Arsenal to strike 'definitive' agreement for next signing 'in next few hours': report

By
published

Arsenal are on the cusp of completing their latest signing following a breakthrough

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal training in July 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have been patient during this transfer window. But now, they've found the breakthrough for their latest signing.

The Gunners have headed to the United States for preseason, as Mikel Arteta looks to improve upon second place in the Premier League last term. David Raya's loan move from Brentford has been triggered to become permanent but thus far, there haven't been any new faces.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 