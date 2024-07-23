Arsenal to strike 'definitive' agreement for next signing 'in next few hours': report

Arsenal have been patient during this transfer window. But now, they've found the breakthrough for their latest signing.

The Gunners have headed to the United States for preseason, as Mikel Arteta looks to improve upon second place in the Premier League last term. David Raya's loan move from Brentford has been triggered to become permanent but thus far, there haven't been any new faces.

Instead, there have been more departures, with fringe players Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga leaving the club. But now, a first incoming could be mere hours away.

David Raya remains Arsenal's sole signing thus far (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian source TuttoMercatoWeb has claimed that Arsenal's move for Riccardo Calafiori will be completed in the “next few hours”. This backs up Calciomercato's report from Monday.

The north Londoners have reportedly had an agreement with the player for a while now. FourFourTwo understands that Juventus were interested but Calafiori's mind was firmly set on the Premier League.

VIDEO How Gareth Southgate Evolved England (And Why He HAD To Go)

The Euro 2024 will likely slot in at left-back for Arteta, adding to a surplus of players in that position. It is likely that Jakub Kiwior leaves for Serie A in return – but he may not be the only exit in that position.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Gunners also have Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney able to play in that position. The latter looks like leaving this summer on a permanent deal.

Riccardo Calafiori is on the brink of signing for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, this is an excellent deal for Arsenal, who have had to be patient to strike a lower price. The transfer may not be announced just yet, however, with the club currently on their preseason tour.

Calafiori is worth €30m, according to Transfermarkt. His contract with Bologna was set to expire in 2027.

More Arsenal stories

Tottenham hijacking Arsenal transfer that's reached standstill: report

The Arsenal 2024/25 away kit has been released, and it will divide opinion among Gunners fans

Arsenal star compared to Lionel Messi agrees lucrative move to London rivals: report