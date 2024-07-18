The Arsenal 2024/25 away kit has been released, and it will divide opinion among Gunners fans

The Arsenal 2024/25 away kit is out, and is an understated, classy change for Mikel Arteta's men.

There have been a raft of new kits released ahead of the return of the Premier League season, with plenty of sides opting for more garish designs for their away numbers.

Arsenal's is slightly different, though, with Adidas providing the Gunners with an option they're sure to look good in while on their travels.

The Arsenal 2023/24 away kit is classy - but not very Gunners-esque

Adidas Arsenal 2024/25 away kit (Image credit: Adidas/Arsenal)

After last season's garish fluorescent yellow, black and bright blue away kit, Adidas have, thankfully, opted for a design that is a lot less aggressive on the eye. That's not to say the shirt isn't unique, though, with colours and patterns never-before-seen on an Arsenal shirt incorporated.

Red and green accents feature on top of the black base, while a white and black zig-zag pattern features around the armpits and side panels. The zig-zags, in Adidas' words, "represent the movement and flow of people".

The new kit is created in conjunction with Labrum London, a British African heritage brand, in order to celebrate Arsenal's connection to the African diaspora in England's capital city. The patterns and colours, therefore, are intended to be bespoke African inspired graphics, which have been hand-drawn by Labrum London.

Former Arsenal striker and Nigerian legend, Nwankwo Kanu, is clearly excited to the Gunners rock up to rival stadiums in the 2024/25 season wearing the new away kit.

“I’m so proud to represent my club and my heritage through this design from Labrum London," he said. "It’s such a nice shirt.

"I love how the patterns and colours represent our connection to players of African descent and our supporters in our communities in Islington and around the world. It’s great to see us celebrating this unique connection with such a stylish design. I’m excited to see our teams wearing it on the road next season.”

The minimalist Arsenal cannon features as the crest, too, rather than the traditional badge.

Adidas Arsenal 2024/25 away kit (Image credit: Arsenal/Adidas)

