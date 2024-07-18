The Arsenal 2024/25 away kit has been released, and it will divide opinion among Gunners fans

By
published

Adidas' Arsenal 2024/25 away kit has arrived - some fans will love the new look, while others might not enjoy the new colours

Adidas Arsenal 2024/25 away kit for the new Premier League season
(Image credit: Arsenal/Adidas)
Jump To:

The Arsenal 2024/25 away kit is out, and is an understated, classy change for Mikel Arteta's men. 

There have been a raft of new kits released ahead of the return of the Premier League season, with plenty of sides opting for more garish designs for their away numbers. 

Image 1 of 5
Adidas Arsenal 2024/25 away kit for the new Premier League season
(Image credit: Adidas/Arsenal)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 