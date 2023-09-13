Arsenal want to sign player in January who REJECTED them two years ago: report

Arsenal are looking to rekindle interest in a player who rejected them two years ago.

The Gunners have picked up 10 points from 12 in their opening four Premier League fixtures but things have been far from convincing with Mikel Arteta's side yet to find their rhythm. The Arsenal boss still hasn't found a settled XI and is easing in new signings – particularly Kai Havertz into a midfield role.

While Havertz has partly been bought for his height and hold-up play though, the Basque boss may well see his squad as still needing a more physical striker to come into the side – and now, a former target has emerged.

Kai Havertz might not be the answer for Arteta up front (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Now, Football Transfers has claimed that Arsenal will return for Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic in the winter window to bulk up their squad.

Vlahovic was a big target for the Gunners back in January 2021 to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the side but the forward opted not to move to the Premier League. Instead, he settled in Turin with Juventus.

Arsenal have since signed not just Gabriel Jesus as Vlahovic's Plan B but have rewarded Eddie Nketiah with a contract, signed Leandro Trossard and now brought in Havertz, too. With a wealth of options in attack, a move for the 23-year-old seems highly unlikely.

With Juve still out of European competition though following UEFA rule-breaking and Vlahovic seeking to play in the Champions League, however, an exit could be feasible in the next 12 months – especially if Juventus want the money to rebuild.

Arsenal apparently want Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus once more (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

The north Londoners have just moved Folarin Balogun on, recouping around £30 million for a homegrown striker, with the United States star moving to Monaco.

Vlahovic is valued to be worth around €70m by Transfermarkt.

