'I have a flat tyre – what do I do?': Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains tactics with BIZARRE analogy

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained the importance of tactical adaptability – with a little help from his morning drive in to training.

In his press conference ahead of the Gunners' home Premier League clash against Manchester United this Sunday, Arteta said he had used 36 different formations in last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Fulham – and 43 in the Community Shield triumph over Manchester City last month.

That seemingly wasn't enough for the Spaniard to get his point across, though, as he proceeded to give a fuller, rather curious explanation...

Arteta during an Arsenal training session (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Every morning, I come from my house to [London] Colney [where Arsenal's training ground is located]," he began. "Sometimes I leave at six, and I need to go with the windscreen because it's icy. And at six o'clock, normally I go Finchley Road and then A41 because it's faster.

"Now, Finchley road is 20 miles per hour [speed limit] – so sometimes I take a back road. But then I go on the M25 – but depending if it's a school [run] at that time, I take one exit. If it's after seven o'clock, I take a different exit, and then I go.

"And then one day I have a flat tyre: what do I do? I have to replace it. Maybe I take a different road because the garage is there. So, every game is a different story, guys."

Will Arteta take Arsenal on the road to success this season? Well, they've made a steady start to their Premier League campaign, picking up seven points from a possible nine so far.

There's also the possibility of European glory – and the Gunners were handed a kind-looking Champions League group on Thursday, being drawn alongside Sevilla, PSV and Lens.

