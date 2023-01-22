Arsenal vs Manchester United: Bukayo Saka copies Marcus Rashford's celebration after scoring screamer

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal (opens in new tab) fans another moment to remember as he gave them the lead against Manchester United (opens in new tab) with a screamer – then replicated Marcus Rashford's celebration from earlier in the game.

Eight minutes into the second half, the Gunners favourite completed his side's turnaround at the Emirates Stadium with a laser-guided 20-yard strike past David de Gea, after Eddie Nketiah had cancelled out Rashford's fine long-range opener.

And he did at the same end of the ground where Rashford had put United ahead with an impressive strike from outside of the box of his own.

It was a case of 'anything you can do, I can do better' for Saka – who then went and celebrated just as Rashford had done, with a salute by the very same corner flag.

But it's fair to say the Arsenal fans in that stand appreciated this one a bit more as they revelled in their team's comeback (which was cancelled out by Lisandro Martinez all of six minutes later as this crazy contest continued...).