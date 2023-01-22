Arsenal vs Manchester United: Bukayo Saka copies Marcus Rashford's celebration after scoring screamer

By Tom Hancock
published

Saka put the Gunners ahead against their old rivals with his seventh – and surely best – Premier League goal of the season

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United on 22 January, 2023 at the Emirates Stadium in London, United Kingdom.
(Image credit: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal (opens in new tab) fans another moment to remember as he gave them the lead against Manchester United (opens in new tab) with a screamer – then replicated Marcus Rashford's celebration from earlier in the game.

Eight minutes into the second half, the Gunners favourite completed his side's turnaround at the Emirates Stadium with a laser-guided 20-yard strike past David de Gea, after Eddie Nketiah had cancelled out Rashford's fine long-range opener.

And he did at the same end of the ground where Rashford had put United ahead with an impressive strike from outside of the box of his own.

See more

It was a case of 'anything you can do, I can do better' for Saka – who then went and celebrated just as Rashford had done, with a salute by the very same corner flag.

But it's fair to say the Arsenal fans in that stand appreciated this one a bit more as they revelled in their team's comeback (which was cancelled out by Lisandro Martinez all of six minutes later as this crazy contest continued...).

Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...