Arsenal wait on Mkhitaryan and Sokratis
Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are doubts for Arsenal's meeting with Brentford but Sead Kolasinac is back in training.
Arsenal will assess Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Sokratis Papastathopoulos ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup tie against Brentford.
Mkhitaryan supplied a pair of assists during the Gunners' 4-2 win versus Vorskla last week but ended the Europa League match with an ankle complaint.
The playmaker missed Sunday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton, where Sokratis made way before half-time with a dead leg.
Sokratis' Greek compatriot and fellow centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos might have hoped to feature in the third-round fixture but is facing four weeks on the sidelines with a groin injury.
Full-backs Sead Kolasinac and Carl Jenkinson are back in full training after respective knee and ankle injuries.
Long-term absentees Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (broken leg) are aiming to resume training in November.
After starting the Premier League season with back-to-back defeats, head coach Unai Emery has led Arsenal to five consecutive victories in all competitions.
