Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest-ever Premier League player at 15 years old

Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri has become the youngest player in Premier League history after coming on as a late substitute against Brentford.

Nwaneri was named in the squad for Sunday's game and with the Gunners 3-0 up and time ticking away at the Brentford Community Stadium, the 15-year-old replaced Fabio Vieira.

Born in 2007, Nwaneri is aged just 15 years and 181 days and becomes the first 15-year-old to play in the Premier League.

15 - Aged 15 years and 181 days, Ethan Nwaneri (born 2007) is the first player under the age of 16 ever to play in the Premier League. He surpasses Harvey Elliott (16y 30d) as the competition's youngest ever player. Fresh.September 18, 2022

He breaks a record previously held by Liverpool's Harvey Elliott, who made his Premier League debut for Fulham at the age of 16 years and 30 days.

Arsenal's youngester-ever Premier League debutant was their popular midfielder Jack Wilshere, who made his bow in the competition at 16 years and 256 days.

Nwaneri, who can operate all across the midfield and as a number 10, started the season with Arsenal's under-18s before moving up to the U-21 team and has now gone on to make his debut in the Premier League.

The youngster, who has represented England at U-16 and U-17 level, doe not turn 16 until March next year.