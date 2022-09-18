Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes baits Brentford on Twitter: 'Nice kick about with the boys'

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has baited Brentford with a viral tweet following the Gunners' 3-0 win over the Bees in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side returned to the top of the table following a comprehensive victory in west London, which was secured thanks to goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira.

After the game, Gabriel took to Twitter and wrote: "Nice kick about with the boys."

That tweet quickly went viral because it was identical to one posted last season by Brentford's Ivan Toney following the Bees 2-0 win over Arsenal at the beginning of the season.

Back then, Arsenal were suffering from an outbreak of Covid-19 and tried to get the game postponed.

Strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were forced to pull out of the match at the last minute and a frustrated Arteta had to pick a young team as the fixture went ahead against the club's wishes.

The Gunners went on to lose 2-0 to the newly promoted team and Toney posted: "Nice kick about with the boys."

That tweet infuriated Arteta and he later used it as motivation for his players ahead of the return fixture against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

Amazon's All or Nothing documentary captured the moment in which, pointing to the tweet, Arteta yelled at his players: "Before I go, because it’s still in my stomach and I have managed to keep it for four months, five months, six months.

"This is Toney after the game when we played at Brentford. You know what he did? You know his tweet? Nice kick about with the boys.

"So today they play in our house, guys there is only one team on that f**king pitch – and it’s us! Only one team, it's like they don't play football.

"We take that f**king ball, we take the game, we go for it and let’s f**king win this game!"

Arsenal went on to win that game 2-1, thanks to goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

After the match, Lacazette tweeted: "Nice kick about with the boys."

And perhaps to run salt into the wounds this time, Arteta handed a Premier League debut to an actual boy in the closing stages on Sunday as 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri came on to make his debut and become the youngster player in Premier League history when he replaced Vieira in the 90th minute.