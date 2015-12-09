Arsenal's Sydney trip confirmed

Premier League giants Arsenal are heading to Sydney for two pre-season friendlies against A-League clubs in 2017.

Arsene Wenger's men will face Sydney FC and the Western Sydney Wanderers at ANZ Stadium in July 2017.

It will mark the first time Arsenal have been to Australia since 1977 and comes after their London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham played in New South Wales earlier this year.

In a statement, Arsenal chief commercial officer Vinai Venkatesham said: "We are excited to enter into this partnership with the NSW Government and Destination NSW.

"As well as being our first partnership agreement in Australia, the deal is unique in combining a tourism partnership with pre-season matches.

"We look forward to working with our new partner to promote NSW, before bringing our first team to Sydney for two games in 2017 in front of our passionate Australian fans."

Sydney FC chairman Scott Barlow, whose club played Tottenham and Chelsea, was delighted.

"We are extremely proud to be hosting Arsenal, one of the world's premier football clubs in Sydney in 2017," he said.

"This announcement is a major coup for Sydney FC and for Australian sport.

"It demonstrates once again that when the world's biggest and best football clubs come to Australia, it's Sydney FC they want to play.

"This game follows our hugely successful games against Chelsea and Tottenham earlier this year and is a continuation of the strong relationship we have built with Destination NSW and ANZ Stadium.

"I look forward to welcoming Arsenal to Sydney in July 2017 and I anticipate another sell-out crowd and another historic night Australian football."