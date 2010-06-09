Arshavin: I continue to root for Barcelona

The Russian international came close to joining the Catalan giants after impressing at the 2008 European Championships, and has admitted his admiration for Pep Guardiola's side on several occasions since.

GEAR:Get your Arshavin shirt here

Writing on his personal website he said: "As a child I supported Barcelona, I do not deny that. Actually I continue to root for Barca in the Spanish championship.”

The revelation will do little to appease Arsenal fans who continue to grow frustrated with Arshavin airing his frank views in public.

The diminutive playmaker, who joined the Gunners from Zenit St Petersburg in January 2009, recently described the Emirates Stadium outfit's season as "pitiful."

Arsene Wenger’s side have not lifted a trophy since winning the FA Cup in 2005, and last won the Premier League title a year earlier.

However, Arshavin insisted that he could not see himself leaving Arsenal for another English team.

"As for the English Premier League, I’ve always liked Arsenal, so when I had an opportunity to join this club, I happily agreed. So I’ve never seen myself as a player of any other English club."

By Tom Parsons

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook