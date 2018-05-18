Asamoah announces Juventus exit amid Inter speculation

Kwadwo Asamoah is seemingly poised to join Inter on a free transfer after announcing he will leave Italian champions Juventus at the end of the season.

Asamoah has been linked with Serie A rivals Inter and the Ghana international is now set to swap Turin for Milan following his decision not to sign a new Juventus contract.

The versatile wing-back and midfielder joined Juve from Udinese in 2012, and he has since gone on to win six successive Serie A titles and four consecutive Coppa Italia trophies, while he was involved in unsuccessful Champions League finals in 2015 and 2017.

Asamoah posted a letter to Twitter on Friday, bidding farewell to Juve and thanking the club's fans ahead of Saturday's season finale against Verona.

This's it, a clarification of my future .May 18, 2018

"Neither words nor actions could express the difficulty in taking this decision because I am immensely proud of my time here. Every single person at the club will forever have a special place in my heart, from the coaches to my team-mates, through to the staff, and most importantly the wonderful and vociferous fans," Asamoah wrote.

"Even though Juventus offered me a new contract, I humbly and respectfully opted to commit myself to a club elsewhere.

"It will be unbearably austere to play against Juventus in the future but I had to make this new commitment purely to the interest of my family and it is my hope and wish that fans would understand and accept this decision.

"I played with legends and some of the best players in the world, in a golden Juventus generation and will miss them all. To the great coaches I worked under – Massimiliano Allegri and Antonio Conte – and their support staff, I say thank you for making me a better player. Management acquired my services with a fortune from Udinese and I cannot thank them enough for positively changing my life.

"The unflinching emotional support I received from the fans, even in my worst injury times was so amazing that I feel deep love for this club and will forever appreciate the kindness shown to me."

It will be a new-look Juventus next season, with iconic captain Gianluigi Buffon and veteran full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner already announcing their departures, while star defender Alex Sandro is tipped to move to Manchester United.