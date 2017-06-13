Asamoah Gyan wears captain's armband with his own face on it

Asamoah Gyan scored his 50th international goal for Ghana as the Black Stars thrashed Ethiopia 5-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday afternoon.

Gyan, who is Africa's all-time scorer at World Cups with six goals, seemed to have allowed his ego to overshadow the win as he wore a captain's armband with his own face on it.

In the second half, Gyan was substituted for Abdul Majeed Waris at the Baba Yara Stadium. As he was walking off, Gyan failed to pass the customised captain's armband over to vice-captain Andre Ayew, meaning the West Ham striker had to receive a different one from a Ghana official instead.

In the post-match press conference, Gyan told reporters Ayew looks up to him as an idol.

The Al-Ahli striker said: "I was in the national team before he came. I've been his idol since day one. His father likes me so much.

"As human beings, you don't know what people think [of you], sometimes, you may see me and you may not like me. It's normal, we're talking about the reality."

4:14 for the Ayew bit

Perhaps he may consider a normal armband next time to end any lingering tension.