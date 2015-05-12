Asenjo surgery a success

Sergio Asenjo underwent reconstructive knee surgery on Tuesday and Villarreal have revealed that the procedure was a success.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in a 1-0 La Liga defeat against Atletico Madrid last month.

Asenjo, who sustained the injury when he jumped to catch a late corner, went under the knife in Madrid and now faces a battle to return to full fitness

It is the third such injury that the former Atleti goalkeeper has sustained and came after team-mate Mateo Musacchio broke his leg and dislocated his ankle against Getafe on April 12.