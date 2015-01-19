Asian Cup Preview: Iraq v Palestine

Iraq coach Radhi Shenaishil is wary of Palestine as he tries to lead his team to the Asian Cup quarter-finals.

Shenaishil's team need a win in Canberra to be certain of reaching the last eight at the continental championships - and they should be confident with a record of six wins in eight matches against Palestine.

While Iraq are previous winners of the tournament, Palestine have lost their opening two games of the maiden appearance at the Asian Cup with a combined goal difference of minus eight.

But Shenaishil insists Palestine will be a tough opponent on Tuesday, as the tiny Middle Eastern nation look to end their tournament on a high.

Group D is set to go down to the wire with leaders Japan needing a draw against Jordan to secure a quarter-finals berth.

Jordan must collect a better result against Japan than Iraq can manage versus Palestine to leapfrog Shenaishil's side into the top-two positions.

"We will not underestimate Palestine or any other team," Shenaishil said after Iraq's 1-0 loss to Japan on Friday.

"We know Palestine want to achieve a positive result before leaving the competition."

Iraq started the tournament with a 1-0 triumph over Jordan, while Palestine have lost 4-0 to Japan and 5-1 to the Jordanians.

Palestine were left frustrated after the loss to Jordan having started brightly before their opponents struck three times prior to half-time.

Captain and goalkeeper Ramzi Saleh argued Palestine had been the better team.

"I'm very disappointed and very sad because of that result," Saleh said.

"We were better than the Jordan team in the first 25 minutes but we had many problems in defence.

"Many of the Jordan goals were scored on the counterattack. Sorry to the Palestinian people."