Aspas admits he is loving life at Liverpool

The Spanish forward arrived at the Premier League leaders in June and has started every league game so far under Brendan Rodgers.

Aspas came through the youth system at Celta Vigo but chose to move to Anfield after impressing Rodgers with his performances in La Liga.

Liverpool have won all three of their matches 1-0 and sit top of the table with the only 100 per cent record in the division - something the striker is delighted about.

“I’m very happy," he said. "Especially because we are leading the league.

"(But) it’s only been three games, and it’s a very long competition."

The 26-year-old feels he is adapting to life in England well and encouraged more players to move to the Premier League if they get the opportunity.

"I would tell any player to go to the Premier League," he added. "You get a different feeling - especially compared to Spain.

"I'm playing a bit further back that it did at Celta, but the big difference is how physical the league is compared to Spain.

"It's hard to say which is better, but when the season ends and I have played all the teams I will have a better idea."

Aspas and Liverpool will look to maintain their unbeaten run on September 16 when they travel to Swansea City.