Aspas extends Celta Vigo contract
Celta Vigo have announced that attacker Iago Aspas, who has hit 21 goals this season, has signed a new contract at the LaLiga club.
Iago Aspas has committed his future to Celta Vigo by signing a new contract to stay at the club to 2022.
The forward has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Celta this season and is the top scoring Spanish player in LaLiga with 15.
Aspas, 29, started his career at Celta and returned to the club in June 2015 after struggling to make an impression in a two-year stay at Liverpool and he earned his first Spain cap in November thanks to his strong form.
"I've spent many years here and it is a dream to think that a young child could see themselves reflected in me," Aspas said.
"My dream is to win a trophy with Celta."
y el compartirán un ilusionante futuro: ¡celeste hasta 2022!April 4, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.