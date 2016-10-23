Aspas-inspired Celta thrash Deportivo in Galician derby

Celta Vigo cruised into the top half of the table thanks to a 4-1 win over their Galician rivals Deportivo La Coruna in LaLiga on Saturday, with Iago Aspas leading the way.

Right-back Hugo Mallo opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark following good play by Fabian Orellana and, although Raul Albentosa equalised a few moments later, Celta eventually romped clear.

Sidnei handled the ball inside the box in the 60th minute and, after referee Alfonso Alvarez changed his mind about the producing of a red card, Aspas netted the resulting spot-kick.

Orellana headed in the third 12 minutes from the end and local boy Aspas finished Depor off on the break shortly after at Balaidos.

The result leaves Depor languishing just above the relegation zone, with Lucas Perez's departure to Arsenal proving a major hurdle with just six goals scored in the league so far.