Assaidi rues missing out on Liverpool clash

Assaidi was allowed to join Mark Hughes' side for the season by Liverpool manager Rodgers after failing to break into the first team at Anfield.

The Morocco international has made the most of his opportunity to play Premier League football at the Britannia Stadium, scoring three goals and catching the eye with some lively displays.

The 25-year-old former Heerenveen man will not feature when Liverpool travel to Stoke this weekend due to the terms of his loan deal.

Assaidi will be a frustrated spectator at the Britannia Stadium and is no doubt as to where his loyalties lie.

He told the club's official website: "I would love to be involved in the game, but through rules and regulations that isn't possible unfortunately.

"There is nothing I can do about it, apart from sit on the sidelines and cheer my team-mates on, which is what I will be doing on Sunday.

"I want Stoke City to win the game of course, because this is where I am playing my football at the moment, and for as long as I am here I will want us to win every game we play.

"We have started the year well – maybe we are still disappointed not to have won the game against Everton, but a point wasn't bad."