Assistant Pascoe hails 'unbelievable' Suarez

Suarez – who captained Liverpool in the absence of Steven Gerrard in the 5-0 thrashing of Tottenham last Sunday – is the top scorer in the Premier League this season with 17 goals, but Pascoe insists there is more to his game than purely his ability to find the net regularly.

The Welshman revealed Suarez's behaviour on and off the pitch has inspired everyone at the club, with Pascoe particularly impressed with the belief the Uruguay international striker has in his own ability.

"Luis is just an unbelievable player," Pascoe told the club's official website. "He is always smiling, he enjoys his football and that rubs off on the other players.

"It's great to watch him every day in training and when it comes to the matches he believes he is going to be the best player on the pitch. He's right up there with the Messis and Ronaldos of his era.

"He has got massive belief in his ability and even on matchdays he goes out there, he knows what he wants and, as you can see with the goals he has recently scored, they have just been unbelievable.

"On matchdays he likes responsibility, off the ball, set-plays or corners, he knows where he is supposed to be and he revels in it."