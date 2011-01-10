Assou-Ekotto pledges future to Tottenham

The 26-year-old joined Spurs in 2006 and, at first, struggled to make an impact at White Hart Lane.

He was firstly ousted from his position as first choice left-back by South Korean defender Lee Young Pyo and then versatile Welshman Gareth Bale.

But now, with Harry Redknapp in charge coupled with Bale being pushed further up-field, Assou-Ekotto has secured a regular place.

And the Cameroon international is quick to praise both his boss and love for the club.

"Team spirit here is exceptional under Harry," he said in the News of the World. "I want to stay at Spurs for life.

"I would have signed for six years! I love playing in the Premier League, it’s the best league in the world. Why would I want to play anywhere else?"

He also joked that, following an 18 month layoff through injury, he had been forgotten by the squad and had to re-establish himself once more.

"When you are out for 18 months, people forget about you," he said. "When I eventually returned some of my team-mates did not know who I was. Alan Hutton asked Jermaine Jenas, ‘Who’s this?’

"Nobody remembered me, but it made me hungrier to establish myself as a first team regular."

Assou-Ekotto hit the headlines last year when he commented that football is "just a job" - sparking controversy amongst the media.

Spurs’ No.32 has made 91 appearances for the club in the past five years, with his solitary goal coming in the form of a wonder-strike against Liverpool at the beginning of the 2009/10 season.

By Elliott Binks