Aston Villa agree fee for Southampton star - report

Aston Villa have begun to prepare for life back in the Premier League by closing in on a deal for Southampton's Matt Targett.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Villa have agreed a £14m fee for Targett, with another £3m in potential add-ons.

Targett was part of the Fulham team that pipped Aston Villa to promotion in 2017/18, and The Cottagers tried to sign him permanently for £15m last summer, but the bid was rejected.

However, Targett couldn't find his way past Ryan Bertrand in the pecking order under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Currently Villa's only other senior left-back is Neil Taylor, so Targett would provide good competition.

